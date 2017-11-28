A new program that sees uplifting art hung on hospital walls hopes to see more donations after a Winnipeg gallery owner donated more than 200 professional pieces.

The Art in Hospitals donation program has launched following the donation of hundreds of pieces to Artists in Healthcare by Gary Scherbain of the Wah-sa Gallery.

That art ended up in places like the Pan Am Clinic, the Grace Hospital and the Selkirk Mental Health Centre, among others.

Artists in Healthcare hopes Scherbain's donation will spur other galleries, and individual Winnipeggers, who have unwanted art to do the same, said executive director Shirley Grierson.

"The hope is that we'll see a lot of beautiful art in places where patients are sitting and waiting," Grierson said.

Scherbain said the donation came about after his gallery at the Johnston Terminal at The Forks was taken over by the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

He was stumped at first with what to do with the leftover inventory from the gallery.

"I've only got so many walls at home — they're already full. And we've got this surplus, more than what even our kids can hang in their places."

Pieces donated to the Art in Hospitals program through Artists in Healthcare. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

While some of the art was given to the WAG, they were more interested in Inuit art than his specialty, which is woodlands Indigenous art.

In June, he donated much of his collection through the Artists in Healthcare program, who disseminated it to several hospitals and health-care facilities throughout the province. That donation inspired the expansion of the program, and the hope that other galleries and Winnipeggers with unwanted art will do the same thing.

"We're wanting a broad spectrum of art," said Scherbain. "Obviously we want 'up' art, not 'down,' so we don't want the dark side, but we want to improve the environment into which people enter when they come into hospitals."

Winnipeg's Loch Gallery also ended up donating 50 pieces, and Winnipeggers who have unwanted art may also do so through the program, which is unique in that almost all hospitals and health-care facilities have partnered with them to receive art.

People who want to donate can find a form and a brochure about how to do so at most art galleries, and will receive a charitable tax receipt for their donation, or can find more information at the Artists in Healthcare website.

Artists in Healthcare has been around since 2001 and has fostered programs like Music to My Ears, which places musicians in health-care facilities to play for patients. The Art in Hospitals program is an extension of that, said Grierson.

"Everyone is stressed when you're dealing with illness, and this is a great way to take your mind off of your medical issue."