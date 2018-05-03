3rd candidate enters Winnipeg mayoral race as Don Woodstock registers to run

A third candidate has registered to run for mayor of Winnipeg this fall.

On Thursday, former Winnipeg Transit driver Don Woodstock joined business development consultant Jenny Motkaluk and former mayor of Morden, Man., Doug Wilson in the race.

The six-month electoral period officially began on May 1, allowing mayoral candidates to register their campaigns, and to raise and spend money.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Keepingitreal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Keepingitreal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Woodstock4Mayor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Woodstock4Mayor</a> I've official register as a candidate in the upcoming civic election. Let the race begin. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPGWhiteout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPGWhiteout</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoJetsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoJetsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/v7MedH0BrD">pic.twitter.com/v7MedH0BrD</a> —@Don_Woodstock

Woodstock has run in several elections in the past, including the 2007 provincial election, when he ran for the Liberals in Minto; the 2014 municipal election, when he ran for the St. Charles city council seat; the 2015 federal election, when he ran as a Green in Winnipeg Centre; and the 2016 provincial election, when he ran again in Minto as an independent candidate.

Brian Bowman confirmed in March he will seek a second term as mayor, but has not yet registered.

Winnipeggers vote on Oct. 24.