Big piece of pie: Domino's founder donates $3.5M to Winnipeg Children's Hospital

The head of Domino's Pizza Canada made an extra large donation in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Michael Schlater, who opened his first Domino's in Winnipeg 35 years ago, donated $3.5 million to the Children's Hospital Foundation.

In addition, he is donating $25,000 to both the Children's Hospital and the True North Foundation for each Winnipeg Jets win in the Western Conference final and the final series for the Stanley Cup.

If the Jets win the Cup, that's $200,000 for each charity.

Schlater said he is a big Jets fan and he used to have season tickets when he lived in Winnipeg. He currently lives in southern Ontario.

Schlater is no stranger to big donations. In 2017, he donated $2 million for a children's epilepsy program, and he also donated to the Children's Hospital in 2016.

​The Children's Hospital is in the midst of a capital campaign to relocate and expand its pediatric cardiology clinic.

The provincial government is contributing $500,000 to the fundraising campaign.