Musher discovers snow, flooding in dog sledding odyssey

After a dog sledding odyssey that began in the snow-covered tundra of Churchill, Justin Allen is nearing his destination, surrounded by water.

Allen, who lived in Churchill for six years, began his 3,000-kilometre journey back home to Saint John in late January. More than 100 days later and weeks after swapping his sled runners for wheels, he's found a new obstacle in flooding.

He's changed his route a couple times to avoid southern New Brunswick's rising waters, he told Information Morning on Wednesday.

"We decided we weren't going to swim," Allen said. "It's OK, we're going to make it; there's other ways to go."

He said Wednesday morning he's 100 kilometres from his home, feeling "amazing and slightly relieved" at the prospect.

The dogs, outfitted in jackets, booties and leggings, are draped by the northern lights in Churchill. He took off by sled from Churchill in January and is now approaching his destination in New Brunswick. (Submitted by Justin Allen)

While living in Churchill, Allen fell in love with mushing. He worked for a business that ran dog sledding tours. He says his passion for the dogs and the history and culture of the sport inspired him to mush across the country, towed along by 12 huskies.

Without snow, his mode of transportation has alternated between a fat bike and a stripped-down all-terrain vehicle.

His most challenging day was in northern Ontario, where he encountered such deep snow it took him a day to travel 24 kilometres.

Dogs led to kinship with elders

One of his motivations for the trip was learning more about Indigenous communities. He has discovered a shared kinship with elders in acknowledging the vital role dogs have played in their lives.

"To see the look in their eyes," Allen said of the elders he's met, "they're re-learning parts of their history and sharing with us the importance of the dogs."

"People would tell me like there hasn't been a dog team that ran through that lane for years," he continued. "They were all so happy to see that tradition be kept alive."

Allen estimates it will end up costing $60,000 to run across the country with his dogs. (Submitted by Justin Allen)

He has raised his dogs since they were pups. He gives them massages and inspects their feet, bones and joints daily to ensure they're doing well.

"They're happy as ever. I feel like they just grow stronger every single day; they just impress me more and more."

Allen has found the scenery up north — including in the communities of northern Manitoba — breathtaking.

"We have something special here, it's truly something that we should … take advantage of."

He has been impressed by the hospitality he's encountered along the way. Allen has been welcomed into many homes, enjoying delicacies such as moose, caribou and bannock.

"I didn't lose as much weight as I thought I was going to, that's for sure," he said. "Everywhere we went people were showing up with trays of home cooked meals."

After he settles down in New Brunswick, Allen intends to go into business with his canine friends. Boss Dog Expeditions will offer dog sled rides, dog-assisted hikes and camping trips.