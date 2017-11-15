A little dog found in a taped-up box in the ditch alongside a Manitoba highway seems to be healthy, happy and a "sweetheart," according to the woman who has taken him in.

"He gets along with my three other dogs, he gets along with my six-year-old [daughter]. He's great with my cats," said April Pelland, who lives in Île-des-Chênes and works with Save A Dog Network Canada.

"I can't wrap my head around locking this dog inside of a vacuum box and just chucking him into a ditch."

Pelland said Gimli is great with her six-year-old daughter, Devaney. (Submitted by April Pelland)

Pelland said she got a call on Monday from a councillor in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot, just south of Winnipeg, asking her to take in the dog — who she's calling "Gimli" — after a resident found the pooch in a ditch outside Ste. Agathe, Man., and the local animal services agency wasn't available.

"It was beyond disturbing. [The councillor] said a couple of residents had actually driven by the box, we found out after, but one resident saw the box move and was suspicious," she said.

"Being in the country, unfortunately, we see it too often. People think it's a good place to dump their unwanted pets, and finding boxes of kittens and puppies is not uncommon, unfortunately."

Gimli appears to be a roughly two-year-old West Highland white terrier cross, Pelland said. He hasn't been neutered and didn't have any identifying tattoos or tags.

Pelland's six-year-old daughter, Devaney, named him after Gimli, Man., where the family spent time this summer.

"He's a sweetheart with us," she said.

For now, Gimli is staying with Pelland and her family, before he can be looked at by a vet and moved to an adoption agency — unless Pelland tracks down an owner.

"You never know. This dog could have been stolen from somewhere and somebody's heartbroken looking for him. I'm hoping that's the case," she said. "It doesn't appear that's the case, which is unfortunate."

Pelland is temporarily fostering Gimli until he finds a permanent home. (Submitted by April Pelland)

'Help out these rescues'

Pelland said there are many ways dogs wind up homeless, whether they're stolen from loving homes, discarded by puppy mills or abandoned by families who don't want them.

But she discouraged the sometimes violent backlash she's seen on social media against the former owners of abandoned pets.

"We don't know that the owner even did this. That's not going to solve anything," she said.

"If you're going to get angry, get angry and help out these rescues. Make donations. Donate your time, money, towels, whatever the case may be — whatever you can do."

If an owner finds themselves with a pet they don't want or can't keep, she said they should contact any of several Manitoba rescue agencies instead of abandoning the animal somewhere.

"Rescues won't ask questions. You don't want your dog, you don't know what to do with your dog, you contact a rescue, most of them will gladly take your dog … of course, if there's room," she said.

"I don't want to say what happened is the last resort. That should never be a resort at all."