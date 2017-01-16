While they likely won't be dodging wrenches, the country's top dodgeball players will be heading to Winnipeg in 2018.

The city has won the bid to host the Canadian National Dodgeball Tournament and tryout.

"This is a huge win for Winnipeg's booming dodgeball community," said event director Mat Klachefsky, in a news release.

"We have a lot of talented players that are eager to show Canada what they're made of."

Dodgeball Canada awarded the city the honour thanks to the efforts of the local league, the release said. Dodgeball Winnipeg was only created in 2015 with eight teams, but it has since grown to 577 players and 80 weekly teams.

Players from across Canada will compete at the University of Winnipeg Duckworth Centre in April 2018. It will also double as a tryout for Team Canada for the world championships the same year.

Canadian dodgeball has won several medals on the world stage including a men's gold and women's silver in 2016, the release added.