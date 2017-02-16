A physicians organization wants a review of an agreement that it says is preventing refugees coming from the U.S. to seek asylum in Canada.

The College of Family Physicians of Canada says it is worried about the health of migrants who have suffered from exposure to extreme winter cold after crossing into Manitoba and other provinces.

Dr. David White, president of the college, says the Safe Third Country Agreement needs to be reviewed due to uncertainty about the U.S. order to place travel restrictions on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order was suspended by a judge pending a legal challenge in the U.S. courts.

White says the 35,000-member college opposes the restrictions because of the risks it creates for vulnerable people.

He says the college also strongly opposes all expressions of xenophobia and Islamophobia.