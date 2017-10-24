A 51-year-old family physician has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman, 19.

The woman went to walk-in medical clinic on Oct. 19 and was taken to a treatment room. A short time later, the doctor entered the room and closed the door.

According to police, the woman was examined in an inappropriate manner, and it escalated to the point that she was "seriously sexually assaulted" by the physician — a man she had been previously treated at the clinic in the city's Elmwood area.

The woman reported the incident to police the next day, and members of the sex crimes unit launched an investigation, noting the woman sustained injuries consistent with her account of the assault.

She was treated in hospital for her injuries and released.

The doctor later turned himself in to police.

He has since been released from custody on a promise to appear in court.

This investigation is continuing by members of the sex crimes unit, and anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).