Dr. Amir Ravesh, the Winnipeg family physician accused of sexually assaulting nine women, has been granted bail but is not allowed to practise medicine.

The 51-year-old had been in custody at Headingley Correctional Institution since Nov. 2, when he was arrested on eight counts of sexual assault against eight different patients, age 24 to 69.

He had earlier been charged with sexually assaulting a 19-year-old patient.

Ravesh is also charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

He wore an orange jumpsuit and glasses as he sat in a nearly empty courtroom for his bail hearing Friday afternoon.

Details of the hearing cannot be disclosed as it is under a publication ban.

Ravesh, whose full name is Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, was ordered to be released under a $50,000 surety and cannot practise medicine until the charges are addressed.

Judge Sid Lerner also ordered that the doctor reside at his Winnipeg home, abide by an overnight curfew, have no contact with any of the alleged victims and submit his passport to the courts. He must comply with random police checks at his home and cannot go near any place where the complainants live, work or worship.

Lerner specified that Ravesh has no prior criminal convictions. His alleged offences were carried out in medical settings, and since no allegations of misconduct have occurred outside of medical settings, the judge said he was satisfied with the conditions of Ravesh's release.

Martin Minuk, Ravesh's defence counsel, declined to comment to CBC because of the publication ban.