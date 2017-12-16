Winnipeg police are reminding people not to leave their vehicles unattended to warm up in the cold temperatures after a stolen car crashed into a tree and light standard.

The car was parked and running behind a home on Sydney Avenue, near Brazier Street, just before 6 a.m. Friday.

A young man hopped inside the running car and drove off, police say.

Officers were called and spotted the stolen car around Redwood Avenue and Main Street. The car sped off, driving through a red light, as police cars pursued it.

The car eventually hit a light standard and a tree around Redwood Avenue and Arlington Street.

The man got out of the car and ran away before finally being caught by police.

A 17-year-old faces a slew of charges including the theft of a motor vehicle.

With temperatures dropping and snow blanketing the city, many people are heating up their cars before heading out on the road, police said, but you should never leave your vehicle unattended while the keys are in the ignition.

Police also suggested that people should not leave spare keys or garage-door openers inside vehicles.