A DNA expert, an RCMP fibres analyst and a homicide detective testified at Raymond Cormier's second-degree murder trial on Thursday about evidence including hairs, fibres and a duvet — none of which they said could be connected with Cormier.

Cormier, 55, is on trial for the 2014 killing of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.

He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Fontaine, whose body was found on Aug. 17, 2014, near the riverbank north of the Alexander Docks. The trial is being heard by a jury of eight women and four men before Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal in Winnipeg.

Fontaine's death sparked community-level movements aimed at solving missing persons cases, including the Bear Clan Patrol citizen group, and ignited calls across the country for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

List of 800 who bought Costco duvet

Earlier in the trial, which began Monday, court heard that Fontaine was found wrapped in a duvet filled with rocks weighing 25.5 pounds.

The tag on the duvet indicated it was a brand only sold in Winnipeg at the city's three Costco locations, and Winnipeg police Det. Sgt. Esther Schmieder told court that homicide detectives got a list from the stores of more than 800 people who had bought the duvet in the city.

Police canvassed Winnipeg for the people on the list, trying to find a connection with Fontaine.

During cross-examination, defence attorney Anthony Kavanagh pointed to the list and said a fair number of people told police they'd donated the duvet they bought or didn't know where it was. Schmieder told the court she couldn't remember how many people that included.

Duvet, blanket fibres compared

Court also heard from Douglas Orr, an expert in trace evidence and textiles with the RCMP. Orr was tasked with trying to compare fibres that were found on the duvet Fontaine was wrapped in and fibres from blankets that had been seized from a home on Carmen Avenue, near Glenwood Crescent, in October 2014. Police seized property they were told belonged to Cormier, court previously heard, including the "Mexican-style" blankets.

Orr testified the blankets were actually made of multiple kinds of fabrics which were recycled and dyed, so he couldn't match the fibres to the duvet.

Dr. Amarjit Chahal was the first witness called when the trial resumed on Thursday morning. He's a mitochondrial DNA expert from Thunder Bay, Ont.

Chahal told court Winnipeg police sent him 35 DNA samples from the duvet cover, and from a Ford F-150 truck the Crown says Fontaine had reported stolen in a 911 call.

The samples had already been tested for nuclear DNA by RCMP, but Chahal was asked to do mitochondrial DNA testing. He said there are more copies of mitochondria than nuclei, so scientists conduct mitochondrial testing if they can't get a clear nuclear profile.

Chahal was asked to compare the samples to DNA from Tina Fontaine, Raymond Cormier and a number of other people whose profiles were provided by police.

Hairs didn't match Cormier's profile: DNA expert

Cormier's DNA was tested against 17 hair samples taken from the duvet cover and two items from the truck. His DNA was not found on the items.

Crown attorney Jim Ross said court will hear testimony later that the truck had been cleaned. Chahal said DNA can sometimes survive even if an item is cleaned, but it may be compromised.

Chahal also told court Fontaine's DNA was not a match with the samples found in the truck, and the teen was not the source of 14 of the hairs found on the duvet. The hairs didn't come from any of the profiles provided by police, including Cormier's, Chahal testified.

He said a man named Tyrell Morrison could not be excluded as a person who contributed to a mixed mitochondrial DNA sample found in the truck bed. It was mixed with at least one person's DNA, but not Fontaine's.

During cross-examination by defence lawyer Andrew Synyshyn, Chahal said DNA can be transferred to objects through means including coughing, sneezing and sweating.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg Police Service identification officer Const. Susan Roy-Haegeman had also testified there is no scientific forensic evidence linking Cormier to Fontaine. Earlier that day, a pathologist told court that a cause of death could not be determined due to the state of Fontaine's body when it was found.

Four witnesses are scheduled to testify on Thursday afternoon, including two Winnipeg police officers.

