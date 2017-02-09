An investigation has concluded into a police-involved shooting that left a Winnipeg man dead in the fall of 2015.

Mark Dicesare died after he was shot by police on Nov. 6, 2015. (Instagram)

Mark Dicesare, 24, died of gunshot wounds after a wild chase and standoff with police at Grant Avenue and Kenaston Boulevard on Nov. 6, 2015.​​

Dicesare's bullet-riddled vehicle was seen in the middle of a field across from the decommissioned Kapyong Barracks, where the standoff took place. He was hospitalized and later died.

No officers were injured, Winnipeg police Const. Jason Michalyshen told CBC News at the time.

Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is expected to release details of their review this morning at 11 a.m. CT.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents in the province involving police.