Devon Clunis may be retired but he's working to make sure his legacy of building community lives on.

Winnipeg's former police chief was recognized for his impact with community policing and he's figured out a way to provide assistance and financial support to grassroots organizations.

The first step will be providing help to the Bear Clan Patrol, which has close to 400 volunteers, and make sure its founder James Favel is paid for his work.

On Wednesday CBC News reported Favel was close to losing his home earlier this month because he left his job to run the Bear Clan full-time.

"I really want to bring the community together and what I really want to do is see those who are already doing great work in the city and really try to empower them," Clunis said.

Clunis is keeping the name, the partners, and the details of the venture private until it launches in the new year. But he does say the idea was born after business leaders in the community approached him when he announced his retirement.

Instead of starting something new, Clunis said he'd prefer to find ways to rally around the groups, such as the Bear Clan Patrol, which are already making gains.

"When you look specifically at the North End, the inner city, with all of the challenges that we have there in terms of safety and security, and we know clearly the police can't do it by themselves, I saw James and the Bear Clan as somebody who stepped forward and answered a call when I said 'everyone needs to do what they can do,'" Clunis said.

He added he wants to give them every opportunity to be successful and sustainable.

Welcome news for Favel

"It's significant," Favel said. "It shows that we're doing something that they support and want to see move forward and sustained, and that's rewarding in itself."

Clunis said the strides the group is making in terms of building relationships around the city is exactly what Winnipeg needs.

"We see this organization, primarily led by indigenous individuals, who are reaching out to the entire broader community," he said. "To me that really speaks to the heart of what reconciliation is all about, and so anytime we have an opportunity to come alongside someone like that and support them, I think it's what we need to do."

Clunis said Winnipeg is full of like-minded people, and his job now will be connecting them.

"I think the City of Winnipeg can set the example for the country in terms of how we do community well. We need to believe that about ourselves as a city. And it starts at the grassroots with organizations like the Bear Clan and individuals likes James and what they're doing.