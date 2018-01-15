The man found guilty in the 2012 killing of a young man in a Salisbury House restaurant on Pembina Highway has appealed his conviction.

Devin Kingsley Hall was convicted in 2016 of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jeffrey Lau.

On Monday, Hall's lawyer, Martin Glazer, told the Manitoba Court of Appeal that DNA evidence and testimony from a witness who was deceased means there were errors during the jury trial.

"The main grounds were that the DNA evidence was a group DNA profile, which means that there were three or more people that left DNA on these objects," Glazer said after court.

"[It's] impossible to identify which is the shooter."

He added the jury didn't understand the DNA evidence.

On Sept. 27, 2012, Lau and five friends were sitting in a booth in the restaurant when a shooter came into the building and opened fire on the group just after 3 a.m.

Lau was shot five times and died a short time later, while another man was shot and survived.

Seventy-two exhibits were documented as part of the crime scene, including samples of hair and blood-stained clothing.

Hall mouthed "Hello" to family members who were in attendance as he walked into the courtroom wearing a grey shirt and black pants.

Glazer said his client has always maintained his innocence.

One of the men at the table with Lau on the night of the shooting was Justin Latinecz, whose videotaped interview with police was played during the trial. But Latinecz was murdered in 2013, almost to the exact day when Lou was killed the year before.

Glazer told Manitoba Court of Appeal Justices Barbara Hamilton, Diana Cameron and Christopher Mainella that because Latinecz was dead, he was unable to cross-examine the statements to police and point out the significant inconsistencies.

"Evidence from a deceased person was admitted at the trial wrongly about the description of the getaway vehicle which we couldn't cross-examine on because the witness was dead," Glazer said after court.

Glazer said his argument was supported by the recent Supreme Court of Canada decision of R. v. Bradshaw, which strengthened the test for hearsay in Canadian courts. Glazer added there wasn't corroborative evidence to accompany Latinecz's statements to police.

Glazer told the court Latinecz's statements were inconsistent and he was very drunk when police interviewed him.

Crown lawyer Neil Cutler said Latinecz was upset when he spoke with police but his statements held up to the standard for admissibility. He wasn't fabricating answers, he was just answering police after his friend was shot, Cutler said.

Cutler also said since the recent Supreme Court ruling on hearsay hadn't happened yet, it wasn't argued during the trial.

The judges reserved their decision but Glazer said he feels they listened carefully to his grounds for appeal and "it went really well."

"We have to wait and see what they decide," he said.

It will be decided at a later date.