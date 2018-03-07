The man who drove over Dustin McKay as he lay unconscious on the road after suffering a beating has been convicted of impaired driving causing death.

Desmond Spicer, 53, admitted he was legally too drunk to drive but pleaded not guilty to causing the death of McKay.

McKay's mother, Iris McKay, sat silently in the Winnipeg courtroom while awaiting Court of Queen's Bench Justice Rick Saull's decision.

​After hearing the decision, she fought back tears while saying the decision brings some feeling of closure.

"I feel better, because he's found guilty on both, and I feel a bit better you know, like — sorry. It's just hard for me," she said.

McKay, 22, died as a result of blunt chest trauma after Spicer ran over him in his minivan on Isabel Street near Pacific Avenue on Jan. 23, 2015, in Winnipeg.

Minutes earlier, McKay had gotten into a fight with another motorist, Billy Joe Couture, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 4½ years in prison.

Police driving in an unmarked vehicle saw Spicer drive over McKay. A breathalyzer estimated Spicer's blood alcohol content was between .128 and .156, nearly twice the legal limit.

Driving was 'perfectly fine': defence

Spicer's lawyer Ted Mariash argued that his client's manner of driving was "perfecty fine" and that he wasn't speeding, swerving or showing any signs of dangerous driving.

Spicer testified that as he neared the spot where McKay lay, his attention was diverted by a car that had cut in front of him. He veered left to avoid a collision and felt the car go over a "bump," he said.

But witnesses and a Winnipeg Police Service traffic analyst said Spicer made no attempt to avoid hitting McKay.

In his decision, Saull said it was not enough for the Crown to show that a driver was drunk at the time of a fatal collision; the prosecution had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the impairment contributed to the collision.

Saull rejected Spicer's argument that his impairment did not play a role, and that the same thing could have happened to any driver.

"The accused's manner of driving was a significant contributing cause of the death of the deceased in this way, not because of erratic driving, not because of blatant breaches of the Highway Traffic Act, save for one, that he failed to keep a proper lookout to the point that there was really no effort whatsoever to avoid the accident involving the deceased," he said.

"This failure to keep a lookout was a direct result of his impairment."

Spicer was charged with driving with a blood alcohol content above .08, and impaired driving causing death, and Saull convicted him on both counts.

'Unique' case

Despite the seriousness of the offences, Saull said he saw nothing in the evidence "that would place this case in an aggravated situation."

When discussing sentencing, Mariash said he expects McKay's family to submit victim impact statements.

Crown lawyer Mike Himmelman said he and Mariash would discuss sentencing options

"These cases are always bad, I must stress," said Saull.

"But somewhat unique," said Himmelman.

"It is unique," Saull replied.

Spicer's sentencing date is set for June 14.