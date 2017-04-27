A 31-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an assault in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday.

Winnipeg police say emergency crews were called to a home in the 500 block of Des Meurons Street around 2 p.m. and found a 55-year-old man needing immediate medical attention.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but his condition has since stabilized, police said.

The woman has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault, uttering threats and possessing a weapon. She is in custody.

Police would not say what relationship, if any, the victim had with the accused.