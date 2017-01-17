The second day of Mark Edward Grant's retrial into the killing of Candace Derksen, 13, begins Tuesday and the court is expected to hear from witnesses who had direct contact with evidence gathered at the scene where the girl's body was found 32 years ago today.

The Winnipeg teen went missing on her way home from school on Nov. 30, 1984. After a six and a half weeks of searching across the city she was found on Jan. 17, 1985, by an industrial-yard worker inside a shed only 500 metres from her home.

Three witnesses are expected to speak Tuesday, which may continue to shed light on how evidence was collected at the crime scene and from Candace's body.

DNA evidence played a central role in Grant's arrest in 2007 and on Monday his defence attorney, Saul Simmonds, raised questions that officers who attended the scene may have inadvertently contaminated the scene with extraneous DNA by coughing or sneezing.

When asked Monday, testifying officers said they were not asked to provide DNA samples.

An officer with the Winnipeg Police Service identification unit in 1985, Ronald Allen, is expected to speak in court about exhibits seized at the scene, the removal of Candace's body and the processing of evidence, including a wooden stump and the girl's backpack.

Robert Parker, another officer with the identification unit in 1985, is expected to talk about the collection of evidence including a shroud to cover the 13-year-old's body as well as a jacket, her jeans and her socks.

Finally, Dr. Peter Markesteyn, the medical examiner who conducted Candace's autopsy, is scheduled to testify. He will likely discuss any injuries he observed on Candace's body and how the cause of death — hypothermia and exposure — was determined.

Candace was discovered frozen to death, her hands and feet bound with twine. It took more than two decades for police to lay a charge in her death.

Grant was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury in 2011 but in 2013, the Manitoba Court of Appeal ordered a retrial after the judge determined evidence was wrongly withheld from jurors in Grant's first trial.

In a similar incident nine months after Candace was found, a 12-year-old girl was found — alive — tied up with the same knots inside a boxcar. The same brand of gum wrapper was found at both scenes. Police were unable to make any arrests in connection with the second abduction.

Because Grant was in detention at the time of that abduction, the defence argued the case could indicate a possible unknown third party involved in both cases.