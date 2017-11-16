Ricky Strongquill, the son of an RCMP constable gunned down at Russell, Man., following a routine traffic stop in 2001, says he's angry and disgusted after viewing a new documentary called Highway 45 that chronicles his father's death.

Const. Dennis Strongquill was murdered in December 2001, shot four times with a sawed-off shotgun while trapped in a cruiser that had been rammed by a truck with three people inside.

Robert Sand was later convicted of first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence in prison. Danny Sand was shot and killed by police, and Laurie Anne Bell was convicted of manslaughter.

The film includes "very graphic images, especially of Danny Sand, Robert Sand's brother. They showed his actual dead body, which was very disgusting and in poor taste," Strongquill said.

The producers of Highway 45, which played at Cinematheque in Winnipeg on Nov. 4, reached out to Strongquill during the making the film, asking for his input and co-operation, he said.

He was told the documentary would be a "nice healing film, a tribute to his father and would be about healing, which was not the case after watching it," he said.

Strongquill's own healing journey has included forgiveness for his father's killer, whom he has met.

But the film "demonized Robert Sand," he said.

Ervin Chartrand, the director and producer of Highway 45, responded to Strongquill's criticism in an email to the CBC.

"Highway 45 documents the killing of RCMP Const. Dennis Strongquill with details of the incident told by RCMP Sgt. Brian Auger, who was Dennis' partner at the time, and facts from the trial of Robert Sand and Laurie Bell," Chartrand wrote.

"The story is a dark tragedy of crime, violence and loss and is also a story of healing and personal transformation. We have to understand the past and what happened on that night in 2001 in order to appreciate how lives were affected by this event."

Initially, Ricky Strongquill wasn't part of the documentary, Chartrand said, but journalist Mike McIntyre, who wrote a book about the murder, let them know about Strongquill and his work with restorative justice.

"We were pleased to include Ricky in the film and to help facilitate his meeting with Robert Sand. It brings another valued perspective to the story and ultimately provides an element of hope and forgiveness."

Strongquill said in fact, the film could have threatened his recovery from the addiction and substance abuse that took over his life after his dad's death, and the restorative justice work he has done with Robert Sand.

"It had the potential to hurt our progress," said Strongquill, referring to himself and Sand, whom he has met and forgiven for the killing.

Strongquill had already begun to experiment with illicit drugs before his dad was killed, but the Mountie's murder precipitated a descent into addiction.

He eventually moved to Winnipeg and began a journey of healing, with self-help programs and spiritual guidance to help with his anger.

As part of that process, Strongquill started writing letters to Sand, and through regular correspondence, ultimately learned to forgive him.

"I came to the conclusion that I had to let go and forgive Robert Sand for what he did. I spent 16 years hating someone, and now everything is a clean slate."

Strongquill met Sand in summer and spent five hours talking to him. He told Sand that he did not want to hear any explanations about what happened on that tragic day, explaining that there was "no need to talk about the dark days."

'This guy is not a monster'

Instead, they "talked about family, talked about loved ones, and [I] realized that this guy is not a monster because he's capable of loving."

They had a lot in common, including a troubled past, he said.

"His story wasn't very much different from mine — constantly in trouble, lots of setbacks."

His first meeting with Sand was liberating, he said.

"I got that feeling where the weight is just lifted off your shoulders."

He's thankful that Highway 45 has not impacted his progress, although he said it did have the potential to hurt his healing process, and the healing of Robert Sand.

"I just hope Robert doesn't get too offended with what they put out and I hope that he doesn't see it."

He wrote to the filmmakers about his disappointment, telling them his entire family was very upset about the film that they felt exploited his father's death.

They even got facts about Dennis Strongquill wrong, he said, such as calling his father's ex-girlfriend his wife.

For now, Strongquill wants to stay on the healing path, and he hopes Robert Sand also continues on that journey.

"The next plan is to go out again to see him in January just to keep this journey going."