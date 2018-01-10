The sister of a man beaten to death in a Winnipeg apartment in 2016 looked directly at the man who pleaded guilty to the homicide in a courtroom Wednesday, telling him "You killed my brother and you are gradually killing me."

"I hope you live with that for the rest of your life," Selma Mekanak said in Winnipeg's Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday morning, where Dennis Baptiste, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the April 2016 beating death of David Moskotaywenene.

Based on a joint recommendation by Crown and defence attorneys, Justice Lori Spivak sentenced Baptiste to four and a half years, minus credit for time served.

Crown attorney Paul Cooper told court that Baptiste had a history of charges over the last decade but most were for theft, causing a disturbance or breaching his conditions.

Baptiste knew the victim and they often spent time together going to soup kitchens and drinking, court heard.

Beaten, left in bathtub

On April 25, 2016, Moskotaywenene, Baptiste and three other people were drinking together in an apartment on Colony Street after a day of drinking hand sanitizer and mouthwash.

The five people all went to sleep in different areas around the apartment.

At 3 a.m., one of the women in the apartment woke up to find Moskotaywenene on top of her, court heard. She tried to push him off and yelled.

Baptiste woke up and heard the woman yelling that Moskotaywenene had been touching her. The four others dragged Moskotaywenene into the apartment bathroom and they started to beat him, Cooper told the court.

​Moskotaywenene was hit with a mug, a fire extinguisher and the porcelain top of the toilet before losing consciousness, court heard. He was left in the bathtub.

When the group woke up around noon, Moskotaywenene was still unconscious. Baptiste checked him for a pulse and couldn't find one, Cooper said.

'You only get four years. I will never see him again.' - Selma Mekanak, sister of David Moskotaywenene

A neighbour heard someone in the apartment yell about killing a man and contacted the landlord, who called police. By that time the group was leaving the apartment, court heard, and used bingo dabbers to try to cover the blood on their clothing.

Police arrived and Moskotaywenene was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Baptiste and the three other people from the apartment were arrested at a nearby park. He's been in custody since.

"No one, in the strictest sense of the term, is directly responsible but they all played a hand," Cooper said.

Cooper said the four-and-a-half year sentence appears "to be a rather low ticket for a loss of life," but it reflects the unfortunate and unique circumstances of the death.

Defence lawyer Theodore Mariash told court how Baptiste grew up around alcohol abuse on the Sagkeeng First Nation and has struggled with addiction from a young age.

'You took my brother'

Moskotaywenene's family filled the court seats and his sisters told court that the sentence was too light for the loss of life.

"You took my brother," Mekanak said to Baptiste during her victim impact statement.

Baptiste, wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants, stared down at his hands while Mekanak told him "You only get four years. I will never see him again."

She recalled her father learning about Baptiste's death, only a few months after their older brother was murdered.

"I couldn't even hug him or touch him because it broke me," she said. "You took so much from me. I'm not the same anymore."

The family said the outcome didn't feel like justice, particularly since the three others accused in the death were not convicted or had their charges stayed.

Mekanak said she would one day like to forgive Baptiste in order to get her own life back, but "four and a half years is not good enough."