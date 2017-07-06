A Winnipeg man with a Bangladeshi passport believes he was denied entry to the U.S. without just cause.

Md Mofizul Islam attempted to cross the border south of Cartwright, Man., with his wife and a friend on June 30 and planned to spend three days vacationing in Montana.

But Islam, 31, was held up for three hours at the border where agents fingerprinted and photographed him.

"The officer said, 'I'm sorry, we're not giving you any permission. So this time we're refusing your application. And next time you have to have your new passport and then if you want to come to the United States again you can try to come.'"

He said one officer took him into a private room and asked him if he had a weapon, along with a series of other questions. Eventually, U.S. border officers told him his Bangladeshi passport wasn't valid, even though it doesn't expire for nine months.

Sirajum Munira and her husband both believe he was targeted because of his Bangladeshi identity. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

He was the only one denied entry out of the group. Islam said when he asked the officer why he was refused entry, he was told it was because his passport expires within the next year, and he'd require a new passport to enter the U.S.

But he said when he went home and checked online he discovered that is not the case. According to the U.S. Department of State's website, the passport only needs to be valid for six months after the duration of the intended stay in the U.S.

"I was really feeling ashamed because I was thinking I did something very seriously wrong. Maybe that's why they are treating me this way." He said he was surprised because he's visited the U.S. before.

His wife, Sirajum Munira, feels they were targeted because of their identity.

"I wear hijab and my husband has a beard. My friend, he has a beard and we are young. And probably they were treating us in a different way. That's the first thing that came into my mind. It was really frustrating."

U.S. border officials said they are looking into Mr. Islam's case and said they would issue a response.