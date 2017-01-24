Some Winnipeg defence lawyers are calling for a public inquiry into the handling of the Trent Milan case.

The Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba said that inquiry should be done preferably by an outside agency.

"How can the city satisfy the public at large that this was a rogue officer and that there aren't other officers behaving in a similar fashion? What kind of oversight is there? What kind of review of officers' conduct is there to make sure this doesn't happen again?" said Scott Newman a spokesperson for the defence lawyers.

Milan is the Winnipeg police officer who was charged with 34 criminal offences in October. Three weeks later, Milan died when his vehicle collided with a gravel truck.

Since then, a handful of federal prosecutions have already been tossed after defence lawyers argued Milan's involvement tainted the evidence against their clients.

Defence lawyer Karl Gowenlock agrees a full public inquiry is needed.

"Whether it speaks to wider problems in the department or not, we can only speculate at this point because that information is not public and I think that that's something that the public deserves to know," said Gowenlock.

He had his client's charges in a cocaine bust stayed after he asked the Crown to disclose the police files of the investigation into Milan, since Milan was one of the seizing officers on the case.

"He wasn't the main investigator. It appeared that he was just assisting with executing the search warrant, but nonetheless given his involvement, my view as a defence lawyer was that I was entitled to know more about the allegations against Trent Milan," said Gowenlock.

Gowenlock said the Crown was prepared to take that case to trial when he requested the information on Milan. He says the next day, the Crown agreed to stay the charges against his client as well as four other co-accused. A sixth person pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Last week, CBC spoke with a Winnipeg defence lawyer who says charges against three of his clients were stayed after he raised concerns about Milan's connection to the case.

The province's federal and provincial prosecution services said they will be reviewing cases connected to Milan.

Trent Milan, 42, was arrested in September 2016 and accused of several offences including breach of trust, trafficking drugs, possessing a prohibited weapon and theft. Three weeks later, he died after crashing his vehicle into a gravel truck. (passages.winnipegfreepress.com)

Gowenlock said he's prepared do the same thing if Milan's name appears in any future cases.

"I would be seeking, again, disclosure of the file into him to see if there is something there. Because I don't think it can really be assessed without that information," he said,

Newman said it isn't clear yet how many cases may be affected by Milan's involvement, or how far back it could reach.

"The farther back you go the more likely it is that any people have already served their sentences," he said.

"If there's cases where people can show that they spent a significant amount of time in jail or in custody wrongfully, as the result of potential issues of an officer's conduct. It's an open question whether or not they may be able to sue the city or the province for the conduct of that officer," said Newman.

Province not considering an investigation at this time

Justice Minister Heather Stefanson said she wanted to see the prosecution service's review conclude before taking any further steps.

"While I can't comment on the specifics of this case, I am confident in the measures now in place to ensure all instances of alleged police misconduct are properly investigated," she said.

Stefanson deferred to the province's Independent Investigations Unit to look into any allegations of police misconduct.

A spokesperson for the IIU said it was monitoring the investigation into Milan since the onset and was briefed prior to his arrest, but that monitoring ended with Milan`s death.



A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service says it's no longer investigating the Trent Milan matter. They say they fully support the review of the cases connected to him. They also say that the investigation into Milan was thorough and no evidence was uncovered that implicated any other officer.

Restoring public confidence in police

Gowenlock said without knowing the full scope of Milan's actions and if other officers could have played a role, there's no way to restore the public's confidence unless details about Milan's actions are made public.

"What my fear was, when Trent Milan passed away, was that that would end the story, because there wouldn't be a trial or a sentencing or anything, and it would disappear down the memory hole," he said.

Newman said a public investigation and report could offer some insight as to how Milan's alleged activities were able to go undetected for as long as they did.