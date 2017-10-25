More drivers crashed into deer in Eastman than any other place in Manitoba.

An average of 1,600 crashes occurred annually in the area which includes the communities of Steinbach, Lac du Bonnet, Anola, Birds Hill Park and Falcon Lake. That figure is based on Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) data from 2012 to 2016.

About 11,000 drivers crash into deer and other wildlife every year in Manitoba. Deer make up 80 per cent of the crashes in the province but bears and even Canada geese get hit too.

"Our intention is to raise motorists' awareness about the potential dangers of vehicle-wildlife collisions, particularly during the fall season when deer are most active along roadways," said Ward Keith, MPI vice-president in a press release.

MPI will put up new signs to mark deer collision hot spots in the province. (StateFarm, Flickr)

Top 5 vehicle-deer collision areas in Manitoba:

Eastman Region - 1,630 collisions per year

Westman - 1,455 collisions per year

Interlake - 1,115 collisions per year

Pembina Valley - 630 collisions per year

City of Winnipeg - 625 collisions per year

MPI plans to put up new signs to warn motorists about deer hotspots on the outskirts of Winnipeg, Bird's Hill, Riding Mountain National Park and Carman.

The message is simple: drive at a safe speed, especially between dusk and dawn when deer are most active.

MPI also recommends scanning the road ahead and watching for the reflection of headlights in the eyes of a deer.

It's important not to swerve if an animal crosses in front of your vehicle. Instead, brake firmly to reduce the speed of impact.

On average, about 350 people are injured in wildlife-related collisions yearly. Over the last 10 years, seven people in Manitoba have been killed in crashes caused by an animal on a road.