Man who made pornography with high school girl acquitted

A Manitoba man who made pornographic videos and images of a high school girl has been found not guilty by a judge.

Dean Barker was accused of sexually exploiting the girl starting when she was 14 and he was 38. The incidents that led to charges that included making pornography were alleged to have occurred between 2005 and 2013.

"Mr. Barker, even though I have found you not guilty I must repeat that in my view and likely in the view of many others in society, your conduct was totally inappropriate and repugnant," Justice David Kroft said in his decision Tuesday.

"You should not be proud of it. You should feel ashamed. You should not repeat it."

Kroft found that while pornographic images had been made, Crown prosecutor Mark Kantor failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt during the four-day trial that Barker sexually exploited the girl, and because he did not share the images with anyone else, Barker had grounds to use the private-use exception.

Barker was represented by lawyer Jeremy Kostiuk.

'Not an easy teenager'

A Grade 9 student in 2005, the female complainant was in the care of Child and Family Services when she testified that during a sleepover, Barker began taking provocative photos of her and engaged in sexual touching.

"By her own admission she was not an easy teenager," the judge said. The girl also took medication for developmental and mental disorders.

Barker supplied her with pot, which they smoked together, the court heard.

The girl moved in with Barker and his family for a period of time after falling out with her family and a foster family. That's when the sexual encounters between the girl and Barker resumed, the Crown alleged.

'You should not feel joyful'

In 2008, the age of consent was raised from 14 to 16 but Canada's exploitation laws cover all young people in the cases where the person has control or power over the victim.

However, Kroft found the girl did not have a dependent relationship with Barker.

While the relationship was "ugly and inappropriate," the judge said, he did not believe it constituted exploitation because the girl was able to leave at any time, had her own job, bought her own clothes and had no boundaries.

The girl testified she worried that if she objected to Barker's advances she would lose her place to live, but the judge found she had friends and acquaintances she could have stayed with if she were thrown out.

"The complainant testified she never initiated the sexual encounters, though never objected to them," Kroft said.

On the question of making and possessing child pornography, Kroft found Barker not guilty because the judge did not find sexual exploitation occurred beyond a reasonable doubt and the girl never asked for the images back or requested they be destroyed.

Exemption allowed

There was also no evidence Barker shared them with anyone, Kroft found, so the private-use exemption is valid in his case.

The exemption, based on a 2001 Supreme Court ruling, requires a determination that the sexual activity depicted in recordings is lawful and consensual, and that the recordings were held exclusively for private use.

The judge also noted the girl never came forward to police. Instead, it was investigators who approached her about her relationship with Barker.

If the onus required for criminal conviction were lower, Kroft said, his conclusions might have been "very different" and Barker could have faced significant prison time.

"While you might feel relieved about your acquittal today as you are entitled to do, you should not feel joyful today," he told Barker after reading his decision.

Barker has another court appearance in April related to drug-trafficking charges.