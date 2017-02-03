Two teenagers have been charged with stealing a number of vehicles in daylight from car dealerships across Winnipeg.

Police said the duo stole car keys from inside dealerships through various means but wouldn't specify how.

In some cases, the teens showed up at a dealership in a stolen vehicle then left separately in two stolen vehicles.

Most of the thefts happened during the day, said Const. Rob Carver, a Winnipeg Police Service public information officer.

Seven vehicles were stolen in total, including some of "fairly high dollar value," said Carver. All vehicles have since been recovered.

Police began investigating the spate of vehicle thefts in late December.

On Tuesday around 2 p.m., officers arrested two teenagers in a stolen vehicle near Magnus Avenue and Salter Street.



The boy, 17, and girl, 16, arrested at that time have been charged with vehicle theft and other offences related to the string of thefts.

Carver said the boy, who remains in custody, is designated by police as the highest level of auto offender under a police program aimed at monitoring individuals known to be involved in auto theft. The program started years ago when Winnipeg stood as the capital of stolen vehicles.

"Five to eight years ago, we had one of the worst problems with stolen vehicles not only in Canada but all of North America," said Carver, adding the city's seen a "huge reduction" since that time.