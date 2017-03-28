A strange and gruesome case of animal cruelty is being investigated by RCMP in Manitoba.

A dead goat, with its back legs tied up and its ears removed, was found March 23 in the rural municipality of Whitewater, 15 kilometres south of Brandon.

Three days later, a dead miniature pony was found. It, too, had its ears removed.

The animals were found in separate ditches but not far from one another, said RCMP, who were called after the pony was found March 26.

It's unclear exactly when the animals were left in the ditches.

The RCMP is working with the Chief Veterinary Office of Manitoba on the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the RCMP at 204-726-7519 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through the Manitoba Crime Stoppers website or by texting "TIPMAN" plus a message to CRIMES (274637).