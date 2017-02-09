Forty children at the YMCA-YWCA Child Care Centre in St. James will be tested for tuberculosis infection starting next week.

In a letter dated Feb. 8, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority advised parents that children attending the daycare at 3550 Portage Ave. may have been exposed to an individual with infectious tuberculosis (TB) disease. It's believed the exposure happened at the start of the new year, according to Dr. Heejune Chang, a medical officer of health for the WRHA.

"The risk for exposure in this situation is very low. We are doing this more because of the age of the children. We are exercising an abundance of caution because at a younger age, TB infection can be more serious and harder to detect," said Chang.

Children at this St. James daycare will undergo testing next week to determine if they were infected with TB. The WRHA is declining to say whether it was a staff member or a visitor who may have exposed the children to the infection. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Chang wouldn't say if the infected person was an employee at the daycare or a visitor or the length of time the children may have been exposed. The WRHA said TB infection is passed from person to person through the air and is usually not very contagious.

Chang said people need to spend a long period of time close to someone who is infected in order to get sick themselves. Some of the symptoms include fever, fatigue and respiratory issues.

2nd time children at a daycare tested for TB

The YMCA-YWCA Child Care Centre declined to talk about the TB exposure and referred requests to the WRHA.

Chang said it is unusual for public health officials to be conducting an investigation of this scale, meaning a daycare. But it is not the first. Another Winnipeg day care was investigated for TB in 2013, Chang said, although she declined to indentify which one.

"We are modelling our current response with this daycare with that response. It went quite well. We are modelling how we communicated with daycare administration, with parents and staff. And we have public health specialists who were involved in the previous investigation involved in this one. So they have been very helpful in this because they have prior experience," said Chang.

Testing starts Tuesday

Public health nurses specializing in TB will be at the child care centre Tuesday and Thursday to assess the preschoolers. Parents will be interviewed about their child's health. A tuberculin skin test (TST or Mantoux) will be done and a referral for a chest X-ray will be given. Parents can also attend on Thursday to learn the results of the skin test. Chang said staff at the daycare will also be tested.

Parents calling to book their appointment with a public health nurse don't seem worried, Chang said. However, a relative of one of the preschoolers did express her concern to the CBC. She doesn't want to be identified.

Chang said the person who was infected was isolated and received treatment.

Letter to parents at YWCA-YMCA St. James daycare

