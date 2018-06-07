David Chartrand acclaimed as head of Manitoba Metis Federation

David Chartrand is returning as president of the Manitoba Metis Federation.

Chartrand has been acclaimed for an unprecedented second term in a row. He begins his seventh term as president this month.

Results from the Manitoba Metis Federation election last month were made public today after a recount of the ballots for the two Winnipeg regional director positions. David Beaudin and JoAnne Remillard were elected by membership in the city.

Chartrand has been MMF president since 1997.

"It is a privilege to participate in our caucus and an honour to serve our Métis citizens," he said in a statement. "Together we will continue to advocate and protect our rights as well as develop innovative ways to address our people's needs and meet their aspirations."

The federation remains embroiled in a legal dispute with the provincial government over a shelved $67 million deal with Manitoba Hydro, which MMF considers to be legally binding.