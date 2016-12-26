Dave Athoney Avis is described as dangerous by police. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Police are asking for the public's help finding Dave Athoney Avis, a man allegedly connected to "serious and violent incidents" in Winnipeg between Oct. 28 and Dec. 24.

Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for Avis, a police news release said.

Avis is six-foot-four and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Police describe Avis as dangerous and warn people against approaching him.

Anyone with information about Avis is asked to contact Winnipeg police's major crimes unit at 204-986-62196, sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).