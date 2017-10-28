A 24-year-old Dauphin man is dead after his truck plunged down a ravine in Riding Mountain National Park Friday.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the scene, eight kilometres south of the park's north gate, at 4:30 p.m.

They say the man was driving south on Highway 10 when he struck a concrete retaining wall, causing the truck to plummet down the ravine.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say the man was not wearing a seatbelt. While the investigation continues, RCMP say it appears alcohol and speed were factors in the collision.

Highway 10 in the national park was closed for several hours for the investigation, but has since reopened to traffic.