More than six months after the installation of an MRI machine at the hospital in Dauphin was put on hold by the Manitoba government, the city's mayor says he still hasn't been told if, or when, the project could resume.

"It's fairly disconcerting, quite frankly," Eric Irwin told CBC News on Thursday.

The province put a pause on the machine's installation last spring, pending a provincial review into health-care wait times. It came as the finishing touches on a new specially built addition at the Dauphin hospital to house the machine was nearing completion, and after staff had been trained and hired.

The Manitoba government says that review is now done and in their hands, but officials aren't ready to reveal what it says or give the green light for the project to resume.

"Why not?" asked Irwin. "Why not find out what the real story is?"

Irwin said Finance Minister Cameron Friesen was asked at an Oct. 16 pre-budget consultation about the project, but didn't give an answer.

The previous NDP government promised an MRI for the city in 2013. It was expected to be up and running last spring and make 3,750 scans per year.

In addition to people around Dauphin, rural residents as far north as The Pas were expected to take advantage of the closer machine, a total catchment area of about 50,000 people in western and northwestern Manitoba.

Brandon or Winnipeg

Brittany Chartrand needed an MRI scan this spring for an arm injury. She had to take a full day off of nursing classes to go to Brandon for the scan.

"I wasn't too happy about it because I missed a full day of lectures because of having to drive to Brandon," she said.

While Chartrand got an appointment in Brandon, others have to drive to Winnipeg for appointments. She said while she has a vehicle and can drive out of town, she worries about family members and others in the community who cannot.

"I don't like to do it, but for people who don't have the transpotration to go, that's very unfair," she said.

She wants the province's health minister to know that people are getting frustrated.

"Rural Manitoba is suffering because of their choices," she said.

Irwin said that he's heard recently that some have to wait until May of next year for an appointment, proving that another machine is needed.

"It's pretty clear that the system as it stands now can't accomodate all of the needs and it's pretty clear that there needs to be another one in Dauphin," said Irwin.

Report under review

A spokesperon for the province said the report from the Wait Times Task Force is currently being reviewed.

"It is being reviewed by departmental officials before being presented to the Minister," an emailed statement read. "We thank the task force members for their commitment and expect to share the results of their work with Manitobans by the end of this year."

Irwin hopes to get answers sooner, rather than later.

"If they don't do it, it's a real statement of how they feel about the people in our area and their access to health care," he said.