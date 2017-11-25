Dauphin, Man., Mayor Eric Irwin died while on vacation in Florida with his family, city officials confirm.

Irwin died suddenly on Friday, Brad Collett, Dauphin's chief administrative officer, wrote in an email to CBC News.

"This is a tremendous loss for Dauphin," Collett wrote. "However our thoughts are with his family and friends during this terribly tragic time."

​Irwin had been mayor of the city of roughly 8,400 people, 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, since 2010. He was first elected to city council in 1998, the same year he became president of Dauphin's Countryfest. The festival is the longest-running country music festival in Canada.

He had one year left in his term as mayor.

Allen Dowhan, the city's deputy mayor, said council members will meet on Monday to determine the next step.

Saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Eric Irwin, Mayor of Dauphin. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and the community he served. #mbpoli — @Brian_Pallister

Saddened to learn of the passing of Dauphin Mayor Eric Irwin. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ his family, friends & citizens of Dauphin, MB. — @Mayor_Bowman