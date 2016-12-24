A Christmas Eve fire in Dauphin, Man. is being investigated as suspicious.

RCMP called fire crews to the 300 block of Second Avenue NE in the city around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Dauphin Fire Chief Cameron Abrey said the owner was not home at the time of the fire. Abrey said he wasn't sure if the homeowner had insurance, nor was he able to give an estimate of the damage.

It took firefighters several hours to fight the blaze — it wasn't extinguished until approximately 9:30 a.m. Fire crews remained on scene well into the afternoon.

"Firefighters are being coated in this fine mist of water that starts to freeze instantly, so their mobility becomes decreased substantially," said Abrey.

Abrey said the house is still standing but won't be liveable.

"It would be a loss," he said.

Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to contact the RCMP at 204-622-5050.