A Manitoba family is urging people to check ice conditions before venturing onto rivers and lakes after a near tragedy in western Manitoba earlier this week.

Samantha Simmons and her friend were walking back to school after lunch in Dauphin, Man., just before 1 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed a small waterfall flowing onto the Vermillion River while walking through a city park.

Curious, Simmons and her friend ventured onto the ice.

"We were walking back and we didn't hear the ice crack at all ... we just fell through," Simmons said.

Simmons, 14, said she fell in the water up to her waist, while her friend fell up to her neck. The strong current pulled the pair off of their feet.

The Vermillion River in Dauphin where Samantha Simmons, 14, and her friend fell through the ice on Tuesday. (Pam Shuttleworth)

"I was pretty terrified," Simmons said. "I was just thinking if I went under the ice what would I have done."

The kids were able to pull themselves back onto the ice, which was breaking as they working to get out of the water, and to shore where they called her friend's mom for help.

Cold and wet, but uninjured, they were taken to change and then back to school.

Simmons' stepmom, Pam Shuttleworth, was at work when the incident took place.

"I just went into absolute panic," she said. "The fear that must have been going through them and obviously the worst case scenerio."

She and Simmons' father headed to her school right away.

"We just basically hugged her and held on to her," Shuttleworth said. "It could have been a far worse outcome than what it was."

"We weren't mad or upset."

Shuttleworth said she saw Simmons just a half-hour prior to the incident.

"I was teasing her ... I made a heart symbol with my hand. I kept thinking that would have been the last [memory] I had of her," Shuttleworth said.

"Thankfully she's still with us."

Warm temperatures halt winter activities

Warm temperatures during the past two weeks have melted ice across the province. In Winnipeg, the city's popular Red River Mutual Trail and all skating rinks at The Forks have turned to puddles, forcing their closure until further notice.

Dauphin's Fire Chief, Cameron Abrey, said it's the same in that city as well.

"The ice is really not all that stable," he said. "We have been trying to warn people ... to stay off the Vermillion River just due to the instablilty."

Abrey said a section of the river is usually cleared for skating and people also use it for cross-country skiing and hiking in the winter. But now, he said there haven't been many people on the ice.

"We're very strong in the springtime in urging people to stay away from the river," he said. "It's not all that common that we have to do it at this time of the year in Januaury."

Shuttleworth echoed Abrey's message.

Ice unpredictable

"People don't realize the seriousness of this," she said. "No ice is 100% safe ... you never know. It's so unpredictable."

"Talk to your kids, educate them," Shuttleworth said, adding that she's heard from people who are still going on the ice. despite the warnings.

"We're a pretty outdoorsy family so I think we just kind of lucked out wth Samantha being able to react the way she did."

Abrey said the fire department wasn't called to this particular incident. It hasn't been called for any river rescues yet this winter and he hopes it stays that way.

Dauphin is about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, north of Riding Mountain National Park.