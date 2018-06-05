Daughter arrested in death of Christine Lynnette Barker

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after her mother was found stabbed in a Winnipeg home on May 28.

Emergency workers found Christine Lynnette Barker, 36, in critical condition at a home on Beaumont Bay in Fort Garry. She had been stabbed.

She was rushed to hospital, where she died.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for her daughter, Hailey Barker, 18, but said at the time they did not think she had left the province.

​"We have no information to indicate she's left Winnipeg, but it's certainly a possibility whenever we see individuals who face charges of this nature," Const. Jay Murray said last week.

"She's unofficially known to police," he said. "We've dealt with her a lot but she's never been criminally charged with anything."

Hailey was found on June 4 and arrested, police said. She's charged with second-degree murder and is being held in custody.