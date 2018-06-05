Daughter arrested in death of Christine Lynnette Barker
Hailey Summer Barker found after police issued Canada-wide arrest warrant
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after her mother was found stabbed in a Winnipeg home on May 28.
Emergency workers found Christine Lynnette Barker, 36, in critical condition at a home on Beaumont Bay in Fort Garry. She had been stabbed.
She was rushed to hospital, where she died.
Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for her daughter, Hailey Barker, 18, but said at the time they did not think she had left the province.
"We have no information to indicate she's left Winnipeg, but it's certainly a possibility whenever we see individuals who face charges of this nature," Const. Jay Murray said last week.
"She's unofficially known to police," he said. "We've dealt with her a lot but she's never been criminally charged with anything."
Hailey was found on June 4 and arrested, police said. She's charged with second-degree murder and is being held in custody.