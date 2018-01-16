Waste manager latest senior staffer to leave City of Winnipeg

Another senior staff member is leaving the City of Winnipeg bureaucracy.

Daryl Doubleday, the city's manager of solid waste, is leaving his position at the end of January to accept another opportunity, City of Winnipeg communications director Felicia Wiltshire said Tuesday.

The city has begun the recruitment process for a new manager and an interim acting manager will be appointed until Doubleday's position is filled, Wiltshire said in an email.

His exit is the latest in a string of high-profile departures from Winnipeg's civil service.

Transportation planning manager Scott Suderman left his position in November , announcing his notice three days after Coun. Marty Morantz (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge) criticized the public service over the planning of the Sterling Lyon Parkway extension.

Winnipeg transportation manager Luis Escobar left the city in October and in May, public works director Lester Deane was dismissed.

In April, John Zabudney, who managed the city's real estate division, retired from the public service after three decades with the city.

During Doubleday's tenure at the city, landfill gas capture systems expanded, two new 4R depots opened and the city's new garbage and recycling contracts were awarded and implemented, Wiltshire said.

Doubleday's LinkedIn account says he worked with the city as manager of solid waste since December 2015.