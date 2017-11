A Ste. Rose du Lac man is missing, RCMP say, and could be in Winnipeg.

Daniel St. Godard, 25, was last seen in Winnipeg on Oct. 30. He was reported missing on Nov. 1.

St Godard is six feet tall with green eyes and brown hair.

RCMP are concerned for his well-being and ask anyone with information on where he is to call 204-447-3082.