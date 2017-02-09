A Winnipeg magician pleaded guilty to two child pornography charges — making and possessing child pornography — in a Winnipeg courtroom Wednesday.

In addition to performing magic shows at daycares and schools in Winnipeg, Daniel Kamenicky, who performed as "Dan the Magic Man," also worked as a "part-time, casual service provider" for Manitoba's Department of Families, a provincial spokesperson said.

Kamenicky, 39, was charged Aug. 24 with four charges related to child pornography. On Wednesday, two of the charges were stayed. He pleaded guilty to making and possessing child pornography.

Kamenicky's lawyer, Dan Manning, said in an email that he would not comment publicly about safety concerns if his client returns to the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

"During the sentencing hearing the defence will describe what happened to Daniel but in the interest of his continued safety it would not be appropriate for me to comment about it at this time," he wrote.

Kamenicky is set to be sentenced on April 11.

"There has been no plea bargain or joint recommendation and we do not expect there will be one," Manning wrote. "It's too early to say what the defence recommendation will be at this time as information is still forthcoming."

After his August arrest, a provincial spokesperson confirmed that the appropriate background checks on Kamenicky were done.

Kamenicky was "suspended immediately when we were informed of the matter, pending the outcome of the police investigation," the spokesperson said at the time.

Children's entertainer Dan the Magic Man remains in custody on multiple charges1:57

Kamenicky was also employed as an educational assistant at Windsor School, a kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Elm Park. The principal confirmed in August that he had been suspended from the Louis Riel School Division.

The local performer also worked for the University of Manitoba's Mini U program. University officials said in a letter a criminal background check of Kamenicky they commissioned came back clean.