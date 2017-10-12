A popular children's magician and former educational assistant whose arrest on child pornography charges sent shock waves through the Winnipeg school community has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Forty-year-old Daniel Kamenicky pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count each of making and possessing child pornography.

Kamenicky was arrested in August 2016 after dozens of photos and videos he had taken of young children were inadvertently uploaded to the photo sharing site Flickr.

Kamenicky surreptitiously recorded dozens of girls between the ages of eight and 10 while working as an educational assistant and while performing magic shows under the name Dan the Magic Man. Court heard Kamenicky would distract the girls and then take cellphone pictures or videos from underneath their dresses.

Police found Kamenicky was also in possession of videos and pictures he had downloaded from the Internet depicting children being sexually abused by adults.

"The only real inference is that he for some time has been obsessed with viewing children in deviant contexts ... and of late, depraved contexts," said Judge Sid Lerner.

Lerner credited Kamenicky for time served, reducing his remaining sentence to 40 months.