Judges will be looking for the best buttery Victorian Christmas baking at Winnipeg's Dalnavert Museum Saturday night.

The historic home and visitor centre is hosting a bake-off in the style of the The Great Canadian Baking Show.

The first challenge is making shortbread. The second is making mincemeat tarts using a recipe by famed Victoria-era writer and cook Isabella Beeton, better known as Mrs. Beeton. The final show-stopper is making Victorian plum pudding.

"The pudding is very iconic," said Dalnavert spokesperson Charlene Van Buekenhout.

While not everyone is a fan of the heavy, dark, almost bittersweet dome-shaped cake, Van Buekenhout says the dried fruit-packed treat has plenty of lovers in the city.

"There are a lot of Winnipeggers out there that have pudding recipes."

While bakers have already entered the competition, Van Buekenhout said there will be space for members of the public to sample some of the baking and enjoy some holiday entertainment.

"We'll have mulled wine and music and carolling. If you come early you can see the house all decorated for Christmas."

The competition begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. People who would like to see the home, located at 61 Carlton St., prior are asked to come at 7:00 p.m.