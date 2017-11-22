Obstruction-of-justice charges laid against a veteran Brandon police sergeant in connection with a 2014 bar brawl in the western Manitoba city have been stayed.

Sgt. Dallas Lockhart, a 20-year member of the Brandon Police Service, was charged in August 2016 with one count of attempting to obstruct justice and one count of obstructing a police officer after a man alleged that he had been assaulted by a Brandon police officer at a local bar in November 2014.

Winnipeg police were called in to investigate the complaint in January 2015 as it predated the creation of the province's Independent Investigation Unit.

Danny Smyth, who was deputy chief of the Winnipeg Police Service at the time, said Lockhart was off duty when he allegedly "intervened into a matter involving two adult males that had been in the custody of other Brandon police officers."

Lockhart's defence layer, Sarah Innes, confirmed the charges were stayed in Brandon provincial court on Monday, and added that her client has always maintained his innocence.

Innes said no reason was given in court as to why the charges had been stayed.

The case of a second officer involved in the investigation, Const. Shane Stephenson, remains before the courts. He is charged with one count of obstructing justice.

Conduct questioned

The conduct of the officers was brought into question in connection with two separate assault investigations — one from July 2014, the other from November 2014, Winnipeg police said at the time. Stephenson had been assigned to both cases. One of two men taken into police custody in November was also involved in the July investigation, police said.

Police said at the time that Stephenson and two other members of the Brandon Police Service were looking into reports of an assault and a disturbance complaint that took place at a hotel and bar in Brandon. The two men who were in custody at the time were connected with those complaints.

Brandon police said at the time that the person who came forward with the assault complaint against the officer "had a family relationship with another Brandon Police Service member."

Both officers were put on paid administrative leave. A Brandon police spokesperson said Lockhart has now returned to active duty with the force.

Stephnson's defence layer, Hymie Weinstein, told CBC News that his client's case will be going to trial in December.