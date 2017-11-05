RCMP in Portage la Prairie are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a casino.

On Saturday just before noon, officers were called to the Dakota Tipi Gaming Centre, after witnesses saw a man with what appeared to be a sawed-off firearm enter the business's cashier area and take money from the drawer.

He ran out the front door to a waiting car, which then drove off.

The vehicle is described as grey four-door Chevy driven by a female with a ponytail.

The suspect is said to be around 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-4, wearing a black winter coat with black pants, and a grey and black toque.

RCMP say he has a noticeable scar on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.