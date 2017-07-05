The shovels hit the ground at Dakota Collegiate on Wednesday morning in the first step towards the construction of a new multi-purpose sports area in Winnipeg.

Murray Field will include an artificial turf playing field, mini-soccer area, basketball court and an Indigenous interpretive area.

"I'm just overcome with emotion and so proud to be here at my old high school to see this wonderful project about to take place," said Chris Sigurdson, chair of the Louis Riel School Division board of trustees.

"It's going to be good for Dakota but it's also going to be fantastic for all of LRSD and all of our kids, not just LRSD but the whole neighbourhood."

Dakota Collegiate is located in Winnipeg's Worthington neighbourhood, just north of Bishop Grandin Boulevard and east of St. Mary's Road.

The Grade 9 to 12 collegiate is an underserved and changing school community, according to Sigurdson.

"We have newcomers coming into this community. We don't have a proper sports facility, like this one is going to be for all of these people," he said.

"It's going to be a fantastic thing to see all these kids have a great place to play."

There is already an area set up to play cricket that is very popular, he added. The full field is expected to be finished by September.

The concept plan for Murray Field. (Louis Riel School Division/Website)

About $1.85 million was raised for the field through public and private sources, including Dan Murray and the Murray Auto Group, which donated $250,000.

"I think it's a part of our community that maybe doesn't get the support that it should," Murray said at the ground-breaking ceremony.

"It was an opportunity for us to come in and support something that was going to be good for the young kids here, get them involved in sports, keep them active and give them all the opportunities they deserve."

The future of the field was uncertain after funding promised by the previous NDP government was put on hold indefinitely by the Progressive Conservatives following the April 2016 provincial election.

In 2015, the city promised up to $600,000 to match any funds raised, whether from government or a private donor, for the new outdoor sports area. The former provincial government promised $1 million, spurring the city to find another $350,000 to put toward the project, along with $50,000 from the St. Vital ward budget.

But in March, the province said it would not be contributing that funding to the field.

Sigurdson said the development of the field took years and faced different hurdles, including the funding freeze, but he always believed they would find a way to build.

"When things were looking a little bleak I said, 'We are going to have shovels in the ground,' and I meant it, and here are the shovels," Sigurdson said.

St. Vital Coun. Brian Mayes also remarked on how inspiring it was to see the work begin, turning the dream into a reality.

"Someone said to me, 'This is going to be a pretty steep hill to climb,' and we have climbed it," Mayes said.

In June, the division said it was still working on finding $300,000 in funding to install lights so the field can be used in the evening.