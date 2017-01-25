A Winnipeg councillor hopes to cut some strings attached to funds promised years ago by the city to help build a new field at Dakota Collegiate this summer.

Coun. Brian Mayes (St. Vital) wants to free up $1 million in city funds promised in 2015 for the field's construction so teams can play on home turf this coming September.

But the money was originally intended to match a spending promise made by the previous NDP government — a promise the governing Progressive Conservatives have put on hold indefinitely.

Mayes presented the proposal to free up the city's funds — and cut any link to what the province does — at last week's executive policy committee meeting. After feedback from other councillors, he asked city staff to put together a report on the issue. Council is set to vote on his motion next month.

Waiting for some green

In 2015, the city promised up to $600,000 to match any funds raised, whether from government or a private donor, for the new outdoor sports area.

"The province then came in under the former government and said, 'We're good for $1 million,'" Mayes said.

Spurred by the province's commitment, the city found another $350,000 to add to the project and Mayes contributed another $50,000 from his ward budget, bringing the grand total of public money raised for the field to $2 million.

A satellite image of Dakota Collegiate's field. The playing space is unusable for most team sports. (Google Maps)

Now, the province may cancel the NDP's $1 million commitment, and even though the money from the city was originally intended to match funding from any source, that puts the city's grant somewhat up in the air, said Mayes.

"This money was approved in 2015 with some strings attached," he said. "We need to simplify it to get the strings off or this whole thing may collapse."

The new provincial government under Premier Brian Pallister put nearly all NDP spending promises on hold until reviews can be completed. With regards to the Dakota Collegiate field, a spokesperson for Education Minister Ian Wishart told CBC the department "is evaluating the proposal along with other school-based infrastructure projects."

But football and soccer teams at Dakota Collegiate can't wait that much longer. To have the field finished by September, the school must begin to put the project out to tender soon and break ground in a matter of months.

If Mayes's plan goes forward as proposed next month, the school will have the city's guaranteed $1 million — not enough to put down artificial turf as planned, but at least enough to lay down new sod and install lights and a new scoreboard.

"I'm not blaming the province on this. I just want to get the field built," said Mayes.

The money earmarked for the playing field by Winnipeg in 2015 has to be used this year or else it's gone, the councillor noted.

"I want this to be supported by my colleagues. I don't want to have to ram it through … But I would hate to see all the money lost because we're dithering at this end."