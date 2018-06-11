2 men plead guilty in beating death of northern Manitoba man accompanying dad on hospital trip

The two men accused in the downtown Winnipeg beating death of Cyril Weenusk have pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Geordie Wood and Renelle McDougal agreed to the plea deal at the Court of Queen's Bench on Monday morning, which means the scheduled trial won't go ahead.

The men were initially charged with second-degree murder in the July 5, 2016, homicide of the 26-year-old from Oxford House, Man.

Weenusk, from the Bunibonibee Cree Nation in Oxford House, was found injured near Portage Avenue and Donald Street around 3:50 a.m. on July 5. He later died in hospital.

Family members said at the time of the attack, Weenusk was in Winnipeg to accompany his father, who has cancer, to chemotherapy and dialysis treatments.

Cyril Quentin Weenusk's sons, left, hold a picture of their father at the vigil held for the 26-year-old. (Pierre Verriere/CBC)

Police said Weenusk became involved in a "chance encounter" with a group of people he did not know.

The Crown and defence will recommend a custodial sentence of 7-10 years for Wood and 6-10 years for McDougal, the court heard.

Wood's lawyer said his client has no memory of the incident but is willing to accept his involvement.

Crown attorney Keith Eyrikson said after court the weapon used in the attack was a small pair of medical scissors that were carried by Wood.

Grand Chief Sheila North of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak said in a 2016 interview that Weenusk, her second cousin, was a "very soft-spoken, very kind person."

Loving, kind man

"He was a very, very loving man and he loved his family," North told CBC News.

Weenusk had four kids, a common-law girlfriend, a brother, a sister and a dad who were very close, she said.

He worked on a provincial firefighting crew in the summer.

"He was just a young guy that, you know, he had a lot of pride in himself. He loved to hunt and fish, so he was a regular Indigenous man living on reserve and making the most out of what he had."

Weenusk was so brutally beaten that dental records were needed to identify him, she said.

Victim impact statements in the case are expected to be heard in December.