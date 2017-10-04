A Winnipeg cyclist was rushed to hospital Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a car on Arlington Street.

Police were called to Arlington and Flora Avenue at 4:53 p.m., where they found the woman in critical condition.

Police said Wednesday evening that her condition has since been upgraded to stable. Her age hasn't been released.

The driver was not injured, police said. A police spokesperson said they couldn't comment on whether charges are being considered.

The intersection was reopened to traffic shortly before 7 p.m.