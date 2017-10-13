Canada's best male curlers will slide into Brandon for the Tim Hortons Brier in 2019.

Curling Canada announced Friday that the western Manitoba city will host the annual championship on March 2-10 at the Keystone Centre.

It will be the third time the Brier has been staged in Brandon and the first time since 1982, when Northern Ontario's Al Hackner captured his first of two Brier titles.

The first Brandon Brier was in 1963, when curling legend Ernie Richardson capped a run of four Canadian men's titles in five years.

"I'm delighted to see the Tim Hortons Brier returning to Brandon for the first time in almost 40 years," Resby Coutts, chair of Curling Canada's board of governors, stated in a news release.

16 teams to compete

A 16-team field, including all 14 provincial/territorial champions along with the defending champion Team Canada, will compete for the Brier Tankard. The 16th entry will be decided in a wild-card play-in game on March 1, just before the opening of round-robin play.

The winner will also go on to represent Canada at the 2019 World Men's Championship and return to defend its title as Team Canada at the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier.

"The 2019 Tim Hortons Brier is the culmination of a lot of hard work and we are thrilled that Curling Canada has chosen us to host this prestigious event," said Ryan Shields, vice-chair of the host committee.

"We couldn't be more ecstatic to host curlers and curling fans from across the country and once again show off our great city and world-class facility."

Established in 1927, the Brier originally referred to a brand of tobacco sold by the Macdonald Tobacco Company, which was the event's first sponsor and remained so for 50 years.

It has subsequently been sponsored by the Labatt Brewing Company (1978-2000), followed by Nokia (2001-2004) and then Tim Hortons, which took over in 2005.

The Brier has been played in 31 cities across Canada, from Victoria to St. John's, with the 2018 championship set for Regina.

Manitoba and Alberta are tied for tankard titles with 27 apiece, far ahead of other provinces.

Saskatchewan has won seven, Northern Ontario has won five, British Columbia has won four, and Nova Scotia three. Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador have each won twice.

New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut have yet to win.

Brad Gushue's team from Newfoundland and Labrador is the defending champion, downing Team Canada in the 2017 final in their home province.

Tickets for the 2019 Brier are expected to go on sale early in 2018.

"There is no community in the country more deserving of this wonderful opportunity than the city of Brandon," said Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.

"They do a great job hosting high-level sporting events, but they are particularly exceptional at hosting curling events. So hurry hard and get your tickets."