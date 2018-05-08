Crowd hits 21,000 for Game 6 Whiteout Street Party but quieted by shutout

About 21,000 white-clad, excited, but ultimately disappointed Jets fans gathered in downtown Winnipeg Monday night for the latest Whiteout Street Party during Game 6 of the second-round NHL playoff series against Nashville.

Winnipeg police reported few incidents, saying on the whole, people behaved themselves and had fun.

"We are once again impressed with the crowds downtown during the #WPGWhiteout parties," police tweeted out Tuesday morning.

"We hope that the @NHLJets can pull out a win in Game 7 so that we can bring the party back to Winnipeg!"

That doesn't mean there were zero problems. CBC reporter Austin Grabish saw a small fight start at about 9:45 p.m.

Private security broke up the fight. Winnipeg police said they were not involved in that incident.

Winnipeg may have been the hot spot in the country with the temperatures soaring to 31.4 C during the day, but it cooled off considerably when the Nashville Predators handed the Jets a lopsided 4-0 shutout loss.