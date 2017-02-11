A Winnipeg improv comedy group will put on a show Saturday night to raise funds to help a colleague who suffered a stroke during surgery.

The Crosseyed Rascals improv troupe is hosting a show called "I Love Mitch" as a fundraiser for Mitch Krohn, an improv performer with the group who had a stroke last fall during a medical operation.

"It was a series of unfortunate events," said Tim Webster, a founding member of the Crosseyed Rascals and one of the organizers behind Saturday's comedy show.

Mitch Krohn, a member of the Crosseyed Rascals improv troupe, is recovering in hospital.

Webster said there was an emotional moment when Krohn was told about the fundraising show.

"There were a few tears and some smiles," he said.

"He is the heart" of the improv group said Crosseyed Rascal Anita Daher, who will perform in Saturday's show.

The improv show takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverview Health Centre, where Krohn is recovering.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the door, with proceeds going to Krohn's recovery fund.