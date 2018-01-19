Manitoba RCMP are still looking for answers in the 2013 death of a young man from Cross Lake First Nation.

On Friday, the day before the five-year anniversary of the day Austin Monias, 19, was stabbed and killed at a party, police re-issued a plea for any information relevant to the case.

"Whether they think it's relevant or not, whether it's an intentional not coming forward or not, you know, is completely unknown at this time. But somebody knows something," said Tara Seel, a media relations officer for the RCMP.

"Even if you don't think that it's related but it's kind of twigging something for you, we certainly encourage that."

On Jan. 20, 2013, Monias was at a party when a fight started and he got stabbed, Seel said. He died from his injuries shortly afterward.

RCMP arrested five people not long afterward, but all were released without charges, Seel said. No arrests have been made since.

"[Police have] conducted numerous interviews. Again, it's a matter of making those linkages and getting that information," Seel said. "That's why there's a plea for anybody who could know anything to get in touch with us, because this is very much an ongoing homicide investigation."

'It is so hard to live without him'

A written release from the RCMP on Friday quoted Monias's mother, Cileen Umperville.

"He believed in change," she said. "His passion for life, desires for the future and all the expectations were taken from his life and the life of his friends and the youth of Cross Lake. It is so hard to live without him."

​Monias was a well-liked, well-respected leader in his community, Seel said. He was an elite, passionate hockey player who also coached youth and taught them to skate, she added.

Austin Monias, 19, died in 2013. (RCMP)

"It really was his passion. But further to that, he also honestly felt that he was going to make a difference," she said.

"He spoke to youth in public forums. He was a rapper so he wrote rap songs that really had a message about the difference that he wanted to make in the community and how he felt about where he could go as an Aboriginal man."

Anyone with information about the case — even if it doesn't seem relevant — is asked to contact Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600, Seel said.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Manitoba Crime Stoppers by phone or text at at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online.