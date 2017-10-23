Three men are wanted by police after a brazen morning mugging on Sargent Avenue at 10 a.m. Sunday in Winnipeg's West End.

"She was conducting personal business in the area. [There's] a little bit of concern for public safety there," said Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Tammy Skrabek.

Three men, who didn't know the woman, went up to her and grabbed her purse from her shoulder and then took a second purse from her vehicle.

The woman chased them but stopped when one pulled out a knife and punched her in the face. Two other people got involved and recovered the purses.

Winnipeg police warn against taking on criminals on your own.

"Concern for your safety should be No. 1, so in the future, if someone does steal your purse, let them take the purse. Contact Winnipeg police, give us as much information as you can, and we will deal with it from there," Skrabek said.

The woman escaped the attack with minor injuries.

The Winnipeg Police Service major crimes unit asks anyone with information about the robbery to call them or contact Crime Stoppers.